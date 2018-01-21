Wilcox Stadium receives seating upgrade

By Jacob Curry, The Circuit

Since its opening, Wilcox Stadium has gone through several renovations to hold the title “the Crown Jewel of Raven Athletics.”

Similar to other sporting stadiums around the world, time affects all. Without renovations, stadiums face two options: replace the old with new or close the gates for good.

In the case of Wilcox Stadium, Benedictine College has managed to make small renovations to keep up the quality of the facility.

From the additions of the press box to the accompanying offices and official’s meeting rooms overlooking the stadium, Wilcox Stadium has come a long way from its first opening. Within the press box, the ability to film from above has added an extra scouting option when it comes to visual improvements for the football team.

The addition of the press box above has also led to the addition of a larger concourse. The concourse has provided access to concessions and restrooms without missing a play.

The largest renovation comes with a completion date being set almost six months after the start of the project. Removing the old orange seats and replacing them with brand new red seats is something the program has had its eye on.

“The addition of the new seats helps to further legitimize the program while also showing why Benedictine is a top place to play,” said Shaefer Schuetz, Benedictine’s Starting Quarterback.

The original seats in Wilcox Stadium came from another sporting stadium, one that once had a long-standing history.

“All of the original seats came from the old Atlanta Braves stadium (Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium),” said Michael Faucett, Associate Athletic Director.

From 1996 to 2017, the seats from the old stadium of the Atlanta Braves had served their purpose to give fans a seat to watch Raven football.

“The newer seats help make the stadium look more clean cut and help the stadium match the rest of the look around the campus,” Schuetz said.

Many of the old orange painted seats have been broken due to many different causes. With those in mind, Benedictine has tried to to newest seats from being damaged in the same way.

“Many of the old seats were broken from people standing on top of the seats,” Faucett said. “With that in mind, the bottom right and left corners of the stands are being replaced with metal bleachers instead of normal stadium seating. The new metal bleachers will help serve as a student section.”

Wilcox Stadium will look to remain Benedictine College’s athletic ‘Crown Jewel’ as the new seat renovations aim to be finished by the end of the 2018 spring semester.