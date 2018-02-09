Two students arrested on campus on charges of battery

By Rocky DeSantis, Features Editor

The Atchison Police Department responded to a call at 12:53 p.m. Thursday after reports were made of an attack on campus.

According to Atchison Police, junior Marquis D. Stewart, 21, and sophomore Soloman P. Williams, 20, were arrested outside of Elizabeth Hall and taken to county jail on charges of battery.

The police report also identified the victim as Benedictine security guard Danny Fairley, 48.

According to Vice President of Student Life, Dr. Linda Henry, the school is opening an investigation on the two students involved.

Check back as The Circuit looks to reach out for more information on the incident.