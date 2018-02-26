‘Transformative’ Holy Land trip to re-embark this May

By Molly Cromer, The Circuit

Fr. Simon Baker, OSB, is adding a new element to his second trip to the Holy Land with Benedictine students this May.

The pilgrimage explores the various parts of Israel in which Jesus, the Holy Family and the Apostles lived and breathed in a spirit of communal prayer, and this year the group will get the opportunity to attend Mass in the Upper Room on the feast of Pentecost.

Last year, students and faculty gathered every morning in Nazareth to pray at the Church of the Annunciation, which is said to be the place where the angel Gabriel visited Mary.

They visited the place where Jesus is suspected to have been born in Bethlehem, and will even spend the night locked inside the Holy Sepulcher, praying and keeping watch with the Catholic, Greek Orthodox and other Christian religious orders who are custodians of the Church.

Kalynn Jirak, class of 2017, attended the first Holy Land trip with Baker last year. Despite her safety concerns about venturing to the Holy Land during a time of somewhat chaotic social and political events, Fr. Simon’s guidance on the pilgrimage transported her back to Jesus’ time.

“There was a lot of mixed commotion in our area,” Jirak said. “But when we actually settled into the pilgrimage, I felt like all those worries went away. Our tour guides were incredible and I was very ‘in’ the experience.”

“Everything about our group was very symbolic too,” said Cristina Gonzales, residence director of McDonald Hall. “There were twelve of us and Fr. Simon—who looks like Jesus, is 33, the son of a carpenter and whose mother’s name is Mary. Coincidence? I don’t think so.”

Gonzales spoke about how the trip was overall very transformative in her spirituality.

“The Pilgrimage was a journey of transformation for my heart and in my faith,” Gonzales said. “It allowed me to experience life like Jesus did when He was on earth.”

Baker encourages students to join the trip who seek to deepen their faith lives by immersing themselves into Jesus’ life and culture.

“Walking in the Holy Land, seeing the sights and meeting the people will make Jesus’ humanity real for you,” Baker said.

For more information, contact Baker’s assistant at chaplainsassistant@benedictine.edu.