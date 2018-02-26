Study abroad program offers full immersion experience ‘in the footsteps’ of St. John Paul II

By Molly Cromer, The Circuit

The John Paul II Project is offering a spin on the traditional study abroad experience for college students, and Benedictine students are invited.

This month, students were given the chance to apply for the study abroad program in Krakow, Poland, as an opportunity to live and learn the example of St. John Paul II. The catch? Students won’t just partake in general studies in Poland, but they will do so by walking in his footsteps—carrying out daily activities in the style he would have through his native town.

The man once known as Karol Wojtyla had a vibrant zeal for the outdoors, and the study abroad program brings students right to the action with a four-day outdoor orientation. Not only will they embark on outdoor activities, pilgrimages and various tours throughout Krakow, but they will be fully immersed in the culture by engaging in community life with Polish young adults in the way St. John Paul II would have done.

Joseph MacDonald, Co-Founder and Director of Student Enrichment at John Paul II Project, started the program after taking a group of students to World Youth Day 2016 in Krakow.

MacDonald and his wife Corinne have worked for several years with Catholic students, both in the US and abroad. He recently moved his family to Krakow so they can prepare for each new semester. They have worked closely with Cardinal Dziwisz—St. John Paul II’s secretary of nearly 40 years—and the Pontifical University of John Paul II to make their dream a reality.

“We realized there were no good study abroad options for American Catholics in Krakow. We thought that was crazy,” said MacDonald. “Then we were crazy enough to decide to start one of our own.”

MacDonald says living at the John Paul II “Be Not Afraid” Center will provide ample opportunity for prayer, Mass and spiritual direction. The purpose is to give students a well-rounded daily life of academia, balanced by leisure time that is focused on appreciating music, art, poetry, nature and community life in the Polish tradition, that is fully integrated with deep spirituality and strong Marian devotion.

“It never gets old having a student express to me just how excited they are to come to Krakow for this program,” said MacDonald. “Their enthusiasm and our support from collaborators is what keeps me going strong each day.”

Tuition for the trip includes outdoor activities, as well as the classes focusing on culture, history and lifestyle in Krakow.

The application period for the summer program closes this week, but applications for the fall semester are now open. MacDonald hopes to see Ravens in Krakow in the near future.