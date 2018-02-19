Student tradition of “Eugene” continues at Benedictine for over a decade

By Molly Cromer, The Circuit

“A salty guy,” the “founder of the feast” and “a quintessential rogue” are just three of the many nicknames used to describe the mysterious Benedictine tradition known as “Eugene.”

In the fall of 2007, several Benedictine students stumbled upon a peculiar painting at an Atchison garage sale—sparking a tradition that has continued for the past 11 years.

Upon asking who was pictured, the woman selling the painting simply responded, “Eugene.” Thus, the legend was born.

Each year the painting of the man with glasses, red mustache and “Mona Lisa” smile is passed from house to house to “caretakers” only deemed worthy after a thorough interview process conducted by the previous caretakers.

There are rules. Eugene can only live in a house, he must never leave Atchison and there must always be an empty seat for him at the dinner table.

At the beginning of each school year, a procession is held from his “summer estate” (the house where he resides during summer break) to the newly selected caretakers’ home. Because Eugene is pictured in a suit jacket (and only from the shoulders up) it is speculated that he is wearing boxer shorts with hearts on them; such is the recommended attire for the procession–lest he smite you.

He is also to be taken to the homecoming tailgate every year, so returning caretakers from yesteryear can reunite appropriately.

The tradition of Eugene says he is the culprit for the unfortunate happenings in a caretakers’ life, such as losing only one sock, or dropping a plate in the caf, thereby subjecting one to public degradation. It is assumed this is how he “teaches lessons.”

Senior Peter Kinskey, current caretaker of Eugene, described a number of lessons imparted by Eugene already this year.

“One time I went to the gym only to find that I was locked out of my house,” Kinskey said. “Classic Eugene! He was trying to teach me that working out is a waste of time.

“Another time we woke up to our kitchen full of wasps–we still aren’t sure what message he was trying to teach us, but we looked over to see his devilish grin and knew he was responsible.”

“[That old rogue] totally wiped my bank account, and he did it with a smirk on his face,” said Francis Petrucelli, class of 2011 and former caretaker. “Gotta love him!”

As notorious as he may be for wreaking havoc daily, he is also commonly referred to as the “founder of the feast.” For instance, the tradition of “Friendsgiving” is claimed to be founded by Eugene. He may be a “salty guy,” but he brings people together.

“Who is he? Well, that’s the thing about Eugene,” said another former caretaker Alex Vu, class of 2014. “If you think too long about who Eugene is, he’ll sneak up on you during the week and teach you a lesson. Eugene is where the roads of serendipity and fate meet.”

“At the end of the day, it’s not about ‘who is Eugene,’ but ‘what lessons have you learned from Eugene?’” Vu said. “He is more than just a picture of a painting. He is a person who is manifests himself in life experiences and lessons.

“Even caretakers describe him ambiguously, because, well, he isn’t a fad. He comes and goes as he pleases. The moment you say to yourself, ‘I know Eugene,’ his grin is on your face—and bam, he hits you again with another lesson.”

Kinskey says it is an honor for him and his roommates to be this year’s caretakers, and he looks forward to the lessons that Eugene will continue to impart.

Upon inquiry as to where Eugene will be next year, there was no comment.