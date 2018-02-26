Seasoned Benedictine figure skater gives thoughts on Winter Olympics

By Tori Sanders, The Circuit

Olathe, Kansas native Anna Huber knows more than most when it comes to figure skating in the Olympics.

Typically a fan favorite, this sport is a ten-year companion to the Benedictine College junior.

After her mom got her involved in the sport at age three, she took a small break before re-entering the world of figure skating and growing to love it as her own.

It goes without saying, then, that the days since Feb. 9 – the opening ceremony of the 2018 Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea – have been exciting for Huber.

“I just love seeing people complete at what they do best, what they’re most passionate about,” she said.

Huber is even in a Facebook group with her club ice rink and regularly keeps up with not only the 2018 Games, but old friends as well.

Growing up, she recalls that if the Olympics – especially the winter Olympics – were taking place, they were on the TV. Figure skating is her favorite sport to watch, but part of her attraction to the games is the opportunity to watch athletes in other events as well.

“I do like watching the half pipe, and in the summer I like watching gymnastics and swimming,” she said.

Being at Benedictine, however, has given her reason to adapt and find new ways to stay updated. In addition to her own efforts to stay in the loop, she noted that the dorms have done a really good job of keeping the games on the TV.

“This year, I got the NBC app on my phone, so I’ve been getting alerts with everything. I’ve been watching with friends – one friend had an Opening Ceremony watch party,” Huber explains.

She laughs as she explains that each of her friends represented a different country at the watch party and reveals that she actually represented the country of Genovia, in a reference to the movie The Princess Diaries.

“The Opening Ceremony is so cool because you get to see so many countries that you may not have thought of participating in the Olympics before being there,” she pointed out.

Huber grew up watching Michelle Kwan and Kristi Yamaguchi compete, and now follows the newest members of the U.S. team.

“I’m excited to see all of the new skaters and new talent come up through the years,” she said.

Some of her favorites include Nathan Chen, Mirai Nagasu and the Shibutani siblings.

“They’re just all so talented, it’s crazy,” Huber pointed out, before discussing some of the most memorable moments of the 2018 Games thus far.

“There have been a couple good ones so far, specifically in figure skating,” she recalled. “Nagasu became the first American woman to land the triple axel at an Olympic game and one of only eight women to ever land it in competition.”

As records are broken and new feats accomplished in Pyeongchang, Huber will be watching and rooting for team U.S.A. She’s a loyal fan and says enjoys the experience of watching history being made.

She gave some advice to anyone else who enjoys watching skating, but may not know much about the sport –

“I feel like it’s always helpful, of course, to listen to the commentators,” she said. “They’ll explain exactly what the skater is doing – whether or not the jump is fully rotated, or cheated.”

She also offered a reminder that the scoring system in figure skating assigns a certain number of points to each jump – so even if a skater falls while trying to complete a high-point jump, he or she may gain more points than a skater who tried a less challenging one.

Huber attended the United States Figure Skating Championship last year when it took place in Kansas City.

This is the biggest national competition the U.S. has.

If the winter games were ever to come back to the United States, Huber says she would love to go watch. Until then, she’ll continue being Team USA’s biggest fan from right here in Atchison.