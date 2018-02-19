Schmitz and Seaton perform ‘Tonight Show’ as alcohol free event

By Sam Smeltzer, The Circuit

“Live from O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium in Atchison, Kan., it’s The Tonight Show starring Josh Schmitz.”

Guadalupe Hall hosted the third annual Tonight Show on Jan 26.

Senior Josh Schmitz was the emcee of the event alongside senior Andrew Seaton.

Schmitz and Seaton performed iconic segments from the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon including: Egg Roulette, Timeline and Classroom Instruments. The show also included special guests including Father Simon Baker, President Steve Minnis and Sean Mulcahy, Director of Residence Life.

“I was mostly just nervous that people weren’t going to laugh, but after the first joke in the monologue I was like ‘okay, the nerves are gone’,” Schmitz said.

Schmitz and Seaton live together, and Schmitz said that it was really easy working with him because they spend so much time goofing around their house.

“It was really cool working with him because we had a great relationship already,” Schmitz said.

The event filled the entire auditorium and students were lined up out the door before the show began.

Senior Jack Grindinger was one of the many students that filled the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium for the event.

“The whole show was a ton of fun,” Grindinger said, “My favorite part was when Fr. Simon was able to name all of the Kardashians in egg roulette.”

A few of the games were played by students and the winners received rewards including Benedictine hats and gift cards.

The event ended with Benedictine College’s improv team, ‘The Improvables,” led by junior Joey Schaad.

Guadalupe’s Tonight Show was just the latest alcohol free event, and there will be more throughout the semester including Jam for the Lamb.