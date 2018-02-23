Ravens sweep Avila

By Alex Dillard, The Circuit

Benedictine College beat Avila for the 34th time since Avila joined the Heart of America Conference in 2000.

The No. 10 Benedictine women’s basketball team beat Avila University at home last Saturday to get their 10th home win this season.

The Ravens won 66-57 and swept the Eagles in regular-season matches this year.

Both teams started off hot trying to gain momentum and had eight lead changes during the first quarter.

In the last seconds of the first quarter the Ravens took the lead by one from a basket by junior Rachelle Regil, making the score 17-16.

In the second quarter the Eagles tied up the game at the seven-minute mark 18-18. It did not last long as freshman Sam Brennan hit a 3-pointer to take the lead seconds later.

The Ravens would climb to an 8-point lead before halftime. The Ravens finish the first half shooting 32.4 percent from the field, while the Eagles shot 33.3 percent from the field.

During the third quarter the Eagles cut the deficit to four points halfway through the quarter. The Ravens responded with 13-3 run in the last four minutes to make the game 51-37 going into the fourth.

In the fourth quarter Avila made some defensive adjustments to bring them within five points of the Ravens.

Despite the Eagles catching up, Benedictine held Avila scoreless for two minutes and pushed their lead to 13 before ending the game.

What helped the Ravens win was their bench effort coming into the game and providing immediate support. Sophomore Kayla Staley led the Ravens in scoring with 11 points and 6 rebounds.

The second leading scorer was freshman Brynn Maul with 10 points. Sophomore Rachael Baumgartner finished with 9 points.

Natalie Smaron led the Ravens in rebounds with 10 and was three points shy of getting a double- double.