Ravens march at second annual Women’s March in Lawrence

By Tori Sanders, The Circuit

The second annual Women’s March in Washington D.C. took place on Jan. 20, just one day after the 45th annual March for Life.

President Donald Trump, who spoke at this year’s March for Life, was inaugurated last year around this time and his inauguration helped prompt the first annual Women’s March as not only an ‘anti-Trump’ rally, but also as a platform for many other causes.

There are smaller, local marches that imitate both the March for Life and the Women’s March each year around the country.

The nearest local Women’s March this January was in Lawrence, Kan.

Over 260 Benedictine students traveled to D.C. for the March for Life, and there were also several students who attended the Women’s March in both D.C. and Lawrence.

Rachel Segura, a freshman Art major, attended the March for Life for the fourth time. While in D.C., she made a last-minute decision to also attend the Women’s March for the first time.

“I am an advocate for life,” said Segura. It was this support for life, from conception to natural death, that motivated her to leave her group and travel alone to stand in front of the White House, where the Women’s March ended.

The opportunity to “connect over a cause,” was a good experience for Segura. One of her favorite moments occurred when she took the metro, with many other women, to the site of the march. By the time they arrived, a group who had boarded as strangers left as friends.

Segura reported that causes represented included anti-Trump protests, the ’#MeToo’ movement, which combats sexual assault, immigration activism, individuals supporting equality in the work force and protesting the wage gap, a population supporting Planned Parenthood, LGBTQ+ rights and other causes which were extremely diverse.

Caroline Cundiff, a junior double majoring in both History and Political Science, has also traveled to the March for Life the last four years. This year, she drove to Lawrence for the Women’s March.

Cundiff said the distance is what kept her away from D.C. this year, but decided to go to Lawrence because she had a friend reporting for The University of Kansas’ newspaper, The Kansan, and had planned to meet up with her.

She reported that there were several Benedictine students who ended up attending the March in Lawrence and she was confident that there were many more who would have liked to go.

“Everyone is so passionate,” she said, when asked about similarities between the two Marches. “Everyone thinks they’re fighting for the right thing.”

Her favorite moment of the day was looking down and seeing two little girls on the sidewalk, holding signs that read ‘Feminism’ and ‘Girl Power.’ She was encouraged to see that this is a cause that “is not going to go away.”

“As a history major, that’s always my goal – to bring women’s issues to the light because they have been covered up so much,” Cundiff said.

When asked about the disparity in media coverage between the two marches, she simply stated that, “the media is biased – there’s bias in everything.” She also brought up the fact that this is only the second year that the Women’s March has taken place, while the March for Life has been around for a much longer period of time.

“52 percent of the population immediately relates to the Women’s March,” she pointed out, referring to the current population of women in the United States.

Cundiff encouraged anyone considering going to the Women’s March next year to attend.

“The worst that can happen is that you learn something,” she said.

Wyatt Iseman, a sophomore studying Political Science, attended the March for Life both junior and senior year of high school, and this year decided to attend the Women’s March in Lawrence, along with Cundiff.

“I want to be an example of a man defending women,” he said, when asked what motivated him to attend. His respect for his mother, sisters and other women in his life are part of the reason he considers himself a feminist.

Initially, Iseman said he did question whether or not he wanted to attend. He even described feeling a little unsure upon arriving at the March and realizing that so many different causes were represented there, many of which were different than those he was marching for.

“Catholics tend to be the unicorns that are just a bunch of ideals meshed together, because you never hear someone say ‘I’m a pro-life, Catholic feminist.’”

Recognizing the differences between each individual at the March, however, was something that Iseman was very passionate about.

He explained a concept called ‘intersectionality.’ This is a word that has been around since the late 1980’s.

Intersectionality, as defined by Merriam-Webster, “[refers] to the complex and cumulative way that the effects of different forms of discrimination (such as racism, sexism, and classism) combine, overlap, and yes, intersect—especially in the experiences of marginalized people or groups.”

Iseman used this word to emphasize the reality that people calling themselves a ‘feminist’ do so for different reasons and might mean something different by it.

“Catholics, and many Benedictine students, feel very caught in-between in the political sphere because of how polarized the parties are,” and pointed out that just because he may share one view with a particular party does not mean he shares all of their views.

“To be Catholic is to be a feminist,” Iseman said. He wanted to spread the belief that “men and women are equal, although not the same.”

He even pointed out that, in his mind, “Mary is the day-one feminist.”

Certain signs held at the March “affirmed [his] fear that people don’t think you can be pro-life and a feminist,” said Iseman. “[This is] really unfortunate because I think the only way you can be a feminist is to be pro-life because to be pro-life is to be pro-woman.”

Iseman had simple advice for anyone considering attending the Women’s March in the future: “Be brave, stick to your guns and don’t let your fear of people not understanding keep you from going.”

He also encouraged students to “know what [they] believe,” because, “It’s a hard atmosphere to be in if you don’t know what you’re about.”

Until next year’s March, all three Benedictine students encouraged peers to be aware of what they say and do and how it affects others.

These three emphasize that it is important to educate ourselves not only on women’s issues, but on all current events happening in the U.S. and, as Iseman put it: “do a little soul-searching” when it comes to what you think feminism is.