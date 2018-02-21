Peru mission trip team holds rosary drive

By Grace King, The Circuit

Ministry has one last fundraiser coming up before they embark on their journey to to Peru.

Ministry is holding a rosary drive from Feb. 12-23 at the ministry desk in the upper level of John Paul II. The purpose is for people to donate their extra rosaries or rosaries that they make so the missionaries can give them to people in Peru.

Peru- Bridges is one of the Peru mission trips that is happening during Spring Break. This trip is led by Senior Kayla Johnson.

The number of Benedictine students going on this mission trip has increased from four last year to 15.

Johnson thinks the increase will help get the work in Peru done more efficiently.

“Typically we build stairs, and it’s brigade style so we mix the cement by hand, do everything by hand, we are passing buckets up the mountain,” Johnson said. “In order to do that, it gets really hard and difficult if there is only a few people.

This is the second year that Benedictine College Ministry has taken a group of Benedictine students to Peru on mission.

Johnson went to Peru last year on mission and says she was struck by the level of poverty.

“I was expecting it, but I think it hits you in a completely new way when you’re actually there,” Johnson said. “These people aren’t that different from us. They just have really unusual circumstances in life.”

Something that amazed Johnson was the joy of the people of Peru.

“When you have nothing, even the littlest things mean the world [to them],” Johnson said.

Each missionary’s responsibility was to raise $2100 for the trip.

“We are fully fundraised,” Johnson said. “Each of us write letters and then we will do follow up calls with the letters, do parish talks and reach out to businesses. It’s up to the missionary to do that. We’re all there for everyone during that process, because it can be daunting but it shouldn’t be.”

Juniors Michael Rziha and Cara Farson all have their own reason for attending this year’s trip.

Rziha’s reason is to impact the world in a positive way and to put a smile on the faces of those in Peru, by volunteering his talents and time.

Farson attended Alejo Molina, the head of Bridges, talk and something he said stuck with her which initially made her decide to go on this mission trip.

“He was talking about how you can’t change the world, but you can change someone’s life and that just really hit me,” Farson said.

Johnson gives her reasoning why people should go on mission trips.

“I think the biggest thing we took away last year is that our mission is not only to go on mission trips to foreign countries, but our mission is our life and we are called to be missionary disciples and serve those around us and just live with a missionary heart,” Johnson said.