New Program of Distinction to come to Benedictine College

By Lauren Bauer, The Circuit

Benedictine College has announced a new program of distinction, the Dr. Wangari Maathai STEM Fellows program, which will begin next fall. The program is intended for students interested in studying Biology, Chemistry, Biochemistry, Engineering, Math, Computer Science, Physics, Astronomy, and Psychology and hopes to provide students interested in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathmatics) the ability to grow in their designated fields.

This new fellowship program will join the Honors Program, Gregorian Fellows and Presidential Scholars as a new Program of Distinction. Unlike the other programs, however, the Dr. Wangari Maathai STEM Fellows program will not have cap on admissions–although there are several requirements to be met in order to be accepted.

The program will consist of a one-credit hour STEM research seminar that students will be enrolled in during their freshman and sophomore years. The seminar will allow students to hear from and interact with STEM professionals across many different fields. Then during their junior year, students will have the opportunity to create project proposals and compete for research grants for up to $2000 for their Senior Research Projects. Students will then be able to publically present their findings from their projects during their final semester at Benedictine College.

The aim of the program is to bring students interested in STEM together and to attain a well rounded view of the STEM fields.

“The best way to learn STEM is to do it and the whole focus for this is to open up opportunities to students and other connections, when we are inviting other professionals on campus, hopefully this can turn into internships for students, or graduate positions for students or jobs for students” Dr. Malloy, chair of the Biology Department said. “Minimally it will give [students] some ideas about career paths. This will also give us the opportunity to show regional people the new facilities at Benedictine, to showcase our students, and the high caliber of work that they are doing. The research component that is what STEM is about, asking questions and pursuing answers. That will help them develop the talent, skills and perspectives that they will need to work in these professions”

Therese Carson, a senior biology major and psychology minor who plans to go into medicine after graduation wishes that the STEM program would have been available her freshman year. “The idea on the whole is really awesome because I wish I would have learned about research earlier on and about different fields,” Carson said.

The program is named for Dr. Wangari Maathai, a Kenyan political activist, who graduated from Mount St. Scholastica College in 1964 with a degree in biological science. Founder of the Green Belt Movement, Maathai was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2004, making her the first environmentalist and African women to receive the prize.