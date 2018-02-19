Junior publishes fantasy novel

By Ben Sonnek, The Circuit

There is a new fantasy/romance novel now available for young adults. Eleven Dancing Sisters is written by Benedictine’s own Melody Wiklund.

Wiklund is a junior majoring in English and Spanish, and is also president of the Benedictine College English Club. A native of Massachusetts, she began writing when she was very young.

“I once wrote a picture book when I was nine or something,” she said. “I really started seriously writing in my second year of high school when I tried to do ‘NaNoWriMo’ which is an event where you try to write a novel in a month. I failed that time, but I realized that it’s possible to write an insane number of words if you’re really motivated. So since then I write more.”

It was around that time of her life that Wiklund began working on Eleven Dancing Sisters.

“In high school I read a lot of fairy tale retelling novels— mostly young adult, mostly romance— so I decided I wanted to do one myself,” she said.

She had never read a retelling of The Twelve Dancing Princesses, a favorite fairy tale of hers, so she decided to write one herself.

Wiklund began her first draft in her senior year of high school, but remembers that after about 10,000 words she was frustrated by the lack of conflict.

It was then that inspiration came from an interesting source.

“I kept hearing the song ‘Blank Space’ by Taylor Swift,” Wiklund said. “I was really into Taylor Swift back then, and I felt like [the song] encapsulated everything that was wrong with my novel.

“Ideally I thought that the relationship between the two main characters should be one largely of manipulation, which is kind of what ‘Blank Space’ is about. So I remember one day I was in the gym at my high school listening to ‘Blank Space’ play, and I said to myself, ‘I’m going to trash this entire draft and start over again.’”

Elizabeth Heil, Wiklund’s roommate and a junior English major, read one of the later drafts of Eleven Dancing Sisters.

“It was a lot of fun to read,” she said. “On some level I kind of subconsciously expected it to sound like just Melody talking, but it doesn’t. She definitely has a very engaging style.”

Wiklund also researched publishers as she wrote, looking for small presses that would likely be more inclined to accept her work. After about a year and a few submissions, Evernight Teen accepted her manuscript.

It was published Aug. 16, 2017.

So far, Eleven Dancing Sisters has received 4.5/5 stars in Amazon customer reviews.

“The author turns the classic fairy tale The Twelve Dancing Princesses into a story of intrigue and romance,” Amazon user Judith M. said in a review.

“Although the original story has thoroughly changed as the plot thickens, the fairytale atmosphere remains. Can’t wait for the paperback edition so I can share it with and recommend it to more friends and family.”

Wiklund continues to write to this day.

“Occasionally I write short stories,” she said. “I’m really bad at poetry, but sometimes I try. I’m working on another novel right now, but that’s a long way from being done.”

Wiklund’s latest project is something different from her first novel: a college story.

For more information about Wiklund’s Eleven Dancing Sisters, visit its page on Evernight Teen’s website: http://www.evernightteen.com/eleven-dancing-sisters-by-melody-wiklund.