First Annual Boy Scout Merit Badge Camp Help on Campus

By Sam Smeltzer, The Circuit

Benedictine College’s ENACTUS branch hosted Boy Scouts on campus for a fundraiser on Feb 10.

The scouts and their leaders came to campus to take classes to earn merit badges. Benedictine’s own faculty and professors, including Dean of Students Joe Wurtz, PhD, Professor Dave Geenens and Dr. Bill Raymond, PhD, taught these classes.

Twenty-five merit badges were offered including Entrepreneurship, Citizenship in the Community, and Public Speaking. Scouts were able to walk away with up to three of them, or at least get them started.

This event has been in the works with Benedictine ENACTUS president Nolan McCall for almost three years. He predicted anywhere from 80 to 120 boys would sign up, but over 136 ended up attending.

“It was a great starting point for us and we are hoping to be able to build it, make it bigger make it better and continue to reach out and market to different areas,” McCall said.

The day opened with keynotes by McCall, senior student ambassador Landon Downing and president of the college Steven Minnis.

Minnis spoke to the scouts about the importance of leadership.

“Leadership is about character, confidence and a commitment to greatness,” Minnis said.

ENACTUS raised a lot of money with this event, not only with registration, but also with the sales of Benedictine mugs and lunch. This money helps the club go to competitions and fund other projects.

This is the first time that the event has been put on but it won’t is the last. McCall worked with underclassman Patrick Schultz who will be leading it next year.

For information on ENACTUS fundraisers, projects, and events email Nolan McCall at: mcca1863@ravens.benedictine.edu.