Famous chastity speaker to visit campus

By Ellen Petersen, Managing Editor

World-renown chastity speaker Jason Evert is giving a talk on campus Feb. 26. Evert will speak in the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium starting at 7:30 p.m.

His talk, entitled “How to Save Your Marriage Before You’re Married,” aims to help college students navigate their time as single persons and better understand God’s plan for human love.

Student Life is hosting the talk, and Ministry’s One Love team has been responsible for promoting his upcoming visit.

“I think [this] is important for Benedictine College students because this is a light in the darkness,” said sophomore Claire Wright, coordinator for One Love’s Love & Responsibility team.

“We are supposed to be able to go out after college and be this hope for people as Catholics. This is something that is counter-cultural.”

Claire and her team have been spreading the word around campus on Evert’s visit, organizing Ministry emails and creating promotional posters.

One student in particular, sophomore Jack Lind, heard about this and helped create a unique opportunity for the men’s group he is a part of.

Junior Spencer Feldkamp, the group’s leader and founder, has welcomed Evert to have dinner with the group prior to the talk, with the help of Dean Wurtz.

“To have a one-on-one opportunity with one of the most renowned Catholic speakers, obviously we are going to jump on that opportunity,” Feldkamp said. “He’s given a lot of talks that I’ve had the opportunity to listen to and has helped deepen my zeal for the faith.”

Feldkamp started the group in response to what he saw to be a need for formation. The group of sophomore and junior men began meeting on Tuesday mornings in September of 2017.

“We talk a lot about how not only do our actions affect us, but also our future wives and kids,” he said. “We want to start creating the habit now of living a virtuous life and get that cemented away.

“In general, I’ve seen a lot of commitment in prayer, which has helped us root out a lot of vices that have been holding us back in our relationship with the Lord, whether that be struggles with temperance or purity.”

Feldkamp and his group look forward to dining with Evert and listening to his talk, specifically as he addresses issue he feels many men and women believe will disappear as they enter into relationships.

Evert is a best selling author and speaker and is also the founder of Totus Tuus Press and the Chastity Project, a ministry that, according to its website, promotes the virtue of chastity through seminars, resources, clubs and social media.

Chastity Project features other well known speakers and authors including his wife Crystalina, Christopher West, who spoke at Benedictine last spring, Matt Fradd, Chris Stefanick and Sarah Swafford.

For more information, visit www.chastityproject.com.