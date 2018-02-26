‘Fake News’ is not new

By Ann-Marie Reasor, The Circuit

Fake or incorrectly reported news has been a ‘thing’ in essence since newspapers and reporting jobs were created.

In recent years, the disease of fake news has spread and infected more companies and readers than ever before. This is because of the ease with which anyone can make nothing into something.

Many people are appalled by the lies and incorrectly reported news that they read. To them I have two things to say.

First, you are not helping matters. You now hold an unusual amount of power in your back pocket. That little thing that lights up, rings, sends messages etc… is a ticking time bomb.

If you can help report a story and bring the nation breaking information—phenomenal, but most of the time you are just getting in the way. Videoing a police officer when you think he is doing something wrong, hatefully captioning it and then plastering it all over the internet is obviously going to stir something up. You have no idea what is going on in the other side of the parking lot.

If you have serious concerns, go through the proper channels because posting something like that is just not news, and it will only cause trouble.

Second, journalists used to follow a golden rule: report all sides, all angles and all views on a story. Do not be biased.

Sadly, this rule is marred and no longer even valued. Newspaper companies show favoritism to certain parties and candidates all the time. They are taking away your essential gift of reading all sides of a story and forming your own opinion.

It is now chewed up, spit out and given to you how that news company wants you to see it.

A journalists’ goal is to investigate the story, period. They should always try to give every side in the story a voice. They are then supposed to print that story as is. You as a reader can then come to your own conclusion. That is the correct circle of journalism.

There is also a third aspect to fake news that needs to be addressed: just because it has a picture of some news story that is trending with a corresponding article attached does not make it news.

Do a little of your own investigating. Make sure you are following and reading from sincere companies. While many forget to be unbiased, some are still more reputable and just more factual than others.

Also whatever you do: do not think you have all the facts and information just because you saw it on Facebook.