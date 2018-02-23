Experience helps lift Raven Hoops

By Sam Stevenson, The Circuit

After a plague of injuries affected the team, Jordan Closter sits atop the Women’s Basketball roster as the lone senior still active. The rest of the team around her is primarily underclassmen.

In a game on Feb. 10 against one of their top rivals, Benedictine rolled out a starting lineup of Closter, three sophomores and a freshman.

The bench has a lot of youth as well as the first two players off the bench who are also freshmen. Despite the lack of experience across the roster, this team is chugging along at 20-6 and Closter’s leadership on and off the court is a huge reason why.

Freshman guard Sam Brennan had nothing but praise for her senior teammate.

“She didn’t start the season, but after Christmas break, our starting two got sick and she stepped in and broke a record the first couple games,” Brennan said.

“She has really stepped up a lot and she is a vocal leader too now, so she really brings everyone together on the court.”

That record Brennan spoke of was the school’s three point record. In a game against William Penn University, the Benedictine Ravens knocked down an impressive 12 three pointers. Closter knocked in 10 of those threes solidifying her name in the Ravens record books.

Closter is naturally quiet and does not invite much attention, but things certainly had to change as she embraced this change and enjoyed the challenge.

“As Lexie [Villegas] went down I have had to step into a bigger role of being a more vocal leader,” Closter said. “Lexie brought a lot of spunk and energy to the team and I have had to step into her role and be that kind of leader. It has been fun to be able to bring my own unique quiet leadership to the team.”

Closter’s role has changed from a veteran off the bench to the leader of the team and the starting shooting guard. Her game has had to adapt just as much, but this is simply another challenge Closter welcomes in.

“At the end of the day I am happy to take on different roles throughout the season to help our team compete to our highest ability,” Closter said.

“It has been a fun journey being able to get back to my style of play and bring that kind of dynamic to my team. One of this team’s mottos this year is ‘Together and through this we have built this foundation where anything is possible if we do it together.’”

With all the set backs and injuries this year, it seems that the togetherness of this team has showed itself and Closter has been the glue that holds it all together.