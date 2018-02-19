‘Dilly Dilly’ takes home Lip Sync Battle crown

By Grace King, The Circuit

Many groups participated by performing in the Lip Sync Battle on Feb. 2 in the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium, but only ‘Dilly Dilly’ was crowned as the winner.

Turner Hall’s annual alcohol free event— the Lip Sync Battle— was filled with a variety of raffles, games, fun and competition to win different gift cards and gift baskets.

Freshman Liam Morel, one of the members of the winning group ‘Dilly Dilly,’ says he was ecstatic when they won.

“It was super fun,” he said. “We felt super prepared so going out and performing was a blast, and then getting to see the other acts was fun. We were all pretty confident in our chances. We all just love to have a good time and get hyped and [the battle] gave us the opportunity to do that.”

Dilly Dilly practiced for their song, but Morel felt something was missing.

They practiced on Tuesday and then again on Friday. The group didn’t have the flip incorporated yet into their dance, but they knew they wanted it included somehow.

“We had come up with that idea and we wanted to incorporate [the flip], but we didn’t know if we could,” Morel said. “Once we got that part in and we put it all together, it all just came together. We were super excited to perform for everyone.”

Many current and prospective students attended the popular event over Presidential Weekend.

The auditorium holds up to 550 people but the event still had people standing.

“We were probably pushing 650 easily,” said senior Will Keiss, Resident’s Assistant for Turner Hall.

“It’s really cool to hear of [prospective students] who visited during Presidential [Weekend] and then end up coming here and performing in Lip Sync,” Keiss said. “That’s really cool to hear about. We had a couple of those this year who saw it when they were Presidential Scholars and now they are performing in it.”

Keiss also weighed in on why people should attend and participate in the next annual Lip Sync.

“It is an awesome event, and as many people as possible should participate in the future because the acts are what makes it,” Keiss said.

“It’s really cool to facilitate students entertaining each other instead of putting together a show yourself, which is great and everything, but it’s really cool to empower other people to be able to do it without having them have to commit to an entire show.”