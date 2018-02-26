Campus ministry offering Lenten programs

By Ben Sonnek, The Circuit

This Lent, Benedictine College Ministry is helping students make the most of this holy season by providing a variety of spiritual programs.

“In past years there hasn’t been a lot done Ministry-wise for Lent, so we wanted to put a little more out there this year,” said Kevin Brown, Director of College Ministry.

The first change has occurred at Megan Fassero’s desk in the John Paul II Student Union. In place of the mints that students love to pick up on their way to Grab and Go, there will be slips of paper with suggestions for daily sacrifices.

The suggestions will be a variety of minor practices that a student can perform, such as sleeping without a pillow for a night or praying a rosary for a specific intention.

Additionally, if anyone has a good idea for a day’s sacrifice, they can email Ministry through Megan Fassero and the idea, if approved, will be added to the bowl in addition to the others, no matter how far into Lent it may be.

Another daily practice being promoted by Ministry is the Lenten reflections from formed.org. Once someone signs up, they will receive a Catechism passage, a video, or an applicable reflection every day. The access code for formed.org is: VBG4YX

A weekly Stations of the Cross is also being set up by Ministry. They will be held every Friday at 5 p.m. in Guadalupe Chapel in the Abbey basement.

The Stations will be led by Catholic clubs on campus. There are still spots open if a group wishes to lead one of them.

Finally, Ministry is also organizing a book study group that will be reading Robert Cardinal Sarah’s The Power of Silence. The book can be downloaded at formed.org.

What most people may not realize about this book study is that is being done in tandem with the monks up at the Abbey. During their dinner, the monks typically have selections of a book read to them while they eat, and this Lent their book is The Power of Silence.

“The Benedictine spirituality involves Lenten book study,” said Brown.

Inspired by an initiative from the Student Government Association, the meetings will be phone-free.

“We’re going to put baskets on all of the tables and encourage the students to put their phones in the basket for each meal so they’re able to actually enter in with each other,” Brown said. “This coincides very well, the message of phone-free meals and the power of silence.”

The meetings will take place at noon during lunch, and will be held in the Dining Hall Boardroom and all are welcome to attend.

For more information or to volunteer, contact Megan Fassero at megan.fassero@benedictine.edu