Benedictine honors scholar athletes

By Jacob Curry, The Circuit

During half time of the Men’s basketball contest against Central Methodist University, the Benedictine Athletic department honored its Scholar Athletes.

Benedictine considers any athlete who reaches a grade point average of 3.0 or above during the previous semester to be a Scholar Athlete. With the 3.0 goal there was 284 athletes who were honored during the short ceremony.

Each Scholar Athlete received a t-shirt to remember their accomplishment and were also called to half court during the half time as a short speech was given to inform the crowd on hand what the idea behind a Scholar Athlete was.

The Benedictine Athletic Department was able to reach a GPA of 3.059 overall.

Student Athletes are brought into Benedictine not only to succeed on the field but also in the classroom.

“That’s the reason why they’re here, to get a degree and to begin their careers,” said Associate Athletic Director Mike Faucett.

The idea of being a Scholar Athlete can help motivate all athletes while also displaying some of their other characteristics not seen on the court or in the classroom.

“Being a scholar athlete is something I strive to be at the beginning of each season, I think that it is a great honor to achieve because it displays diligence,” said Haley Cochran, senior on the Raven Volleyball team.

With the task of balancing school and athletics, Student Athletes will plan their schedules accordingly trying to help work with the schedule they will face.

“Balancing school and sports is a challenge because we spent a lot of time traveling in addition to the hours in the gym, because each week was different, I made a schedule that allowed me to plan accordingly,” said Cochran.

Even without Benedictine receiving any kind of reward for the success of their athletes in the classroom, Benedictine College will continue to recognize their scholar athletes yearly.