Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center hopes to keep students visiting

By Rocky DeSantis, Features Editor

The Atchison Family YMCA and Cray Community Center reopened on Dec. 6 after months of renovations.

The renovated swimming pool has been a rising topic at Benedictine College due to a petition authored by freshman Gunnar Kohlbrecher in response to the recent change in Benedictine student’s access to the local YMCA.

Kohlbrecher started the online petition on Jan. 26, using a petitioning website called Change.org. The old deal with the YMCA allowed students to visit the YMCA for $5 a visit, not to exceed $20. The petition to keep the previous access for Benedictine students has generated over 300 signatures.

The petition created by Kohlbrecher claims, “The athletic director did not want to renew the contract that the school had with the YMCA due to apparent budget cuts.”

According to Benedictine College Athletic Director Charlie Gartenmayer, the school cannot afford to keep the contract with the YMCA.

“It costs [the school] over $7,000 and we don’t have the funds,” Gartenmayer said. “ I am going to look for an outside source for the funds.”

Gartenmayer explained that the current deal for Benedictine students will continue through April. Gartenmayer is also looking for alternative methods for payment for the use of the YMCA.

“I am seeing if students next year want to use their own RavenBucks,” Gartenmayer said.

YMCA Executive Director Lorin Affield confirmed that the current rate is still in effect until the end of the semester where the YMCA and Gartenmayer will reconvene and negotiate for the future.

“Our big focus is that we are providing access to the students and letting them use the swimming pool,” Affield said. “We are glad to have that partnership back and to be able to offer that to the students that want to come swim.”

Affield added that students who are members of the YMCA of their hometown can use the Atchison location for free due to the Y’s nation-wide reciprocity.

The process of renovating started on April 28, 2016. The project consisted of a $11.3 million capital campaign.

“The funding was all contributed income as it relates to the project,” Affield said. “It was all donated funds to be able to [construct] this new YMCA for the community.”

The new features to the community center include a community room, a teaching kitchen, a gym and walking track, a new therapy pool, an expanded health and wellness center, a new lobby and lounge, a multi-purpose studio, a Kids Zone and the renovated indoor swimming pool.