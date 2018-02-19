As flu season arrives, students look off campus for vaccines

By Lauren Bauer, The Circuit

The flu has arrived at Benedictine College, but students will have to look off campus for vaccines as the Benedictine Nursing Department is not offering them this year.

“It was mainly a scheduling issue,” said Dr. Bill Buron, Director of the Benedictine Nursing Department. “We hope to continue doing it next year. It helps the [nursing] students to get the experience, the junior classes especially, at giving shots.”

The flu has been especially bad this year with the CDC reporting, “All U.S. states but Hawaii continue to report widespread flu activity…and flu activity is likely to continue for several more weeks.”

According Director of Student Health Services Janet Adrian, as of Feb. 1, nine students have come into the health office this semester with flu-like symptoms.

While not necessarily a high number of students, there is still plenty of time for it to spread throughout February and into March.

When someone does come into the Student Health Center with flu-like symptoms, “they are masked [and] are sent back to their room,” said Adrian.

“They need to be fever-free for 24 hours without any fever reducing medication before returning to class, and I usually email their Resident Hall Directors to alert them to make sure someone is bringing them food. I generally send a care package with them that includes chicken noodle soup, sprite, crackers, Gatorade and frozen pops.”

So what exactly is the flu? While the “flu” is often synonymous with general sickness, the actual influenza virus is highly contagious and, according to Buron, symptoms include sudden onset high fever, often preceded by aches and chills, as opposed to the common cold where it usually comes on more slowly.

Since the flu is contagious, students should take general health precautions such as washing hands, covering mouths when coughing or sneezing, avoid touching face or eyes, drinking lots of liquids and avoiding those who have had the flu.

It is also highly suggested, if you haven’t already, to get the flu vaccine. While you can still get the flu after receiving the vaccine “having the vaccine lessens the symptoms and the duration of the illness,” Adrian said. Vaccines are available to students at the Aitchison Hospital, Walmart and CVS Pharmacy.