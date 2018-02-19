Archbishop visits campus to celebrate National Catholic School’s Week

By Lauren Bauer, The Circuit

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas visited Benedictine College’s campus to celebrate National Catholic Schools Week Jan. 29-30.

His visit began on Monday night at Trust One Greater in the St. Benedict’s Abbey Crypt.

Trust One Greater is an annual event put on by Benedictine’s Saint Paul’s Outreach (SPO) and Benedictine College Ministry that includes Eucharistic Adoration, praise and worship, a Q&A session and recreation.

During Eucharistic Adoration, Archbishop Naumann gave a reflection on the previous Sunday’s gospel, Mark 1:21-28.

Afterwards was a question and answer session where students were able to text in questions they had for the Archbishop. The questions ranged from how he fell in love with Jesus, and how Jesus changed his life, to his thoughts on fundraising for mission even when in debt and who his favorite saint is.

The event was followed by recreation time where students were able meet and visit with the Archbishop one-on-one and enjoy some snacks.

The following morning, on Jan. 30, Archbishop Naumann celebrated Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict’s Abbey. Along with Benedictine College students, students from St. Benedict Catholic Elementary and Maur Hill-Mount Academy were also in attendance.

Since its founding in 1974, every last Sunday in January marks the beginning of National Catholic Schools Week. Instituted by the National Catholic Educational Association, the week is used across the nation to promote Ccatholic education in America. This year’s theme was “Catholic Schools: Learn. Serve. Lead. Succeed.”