After extending hours, Holy Grounds discusses hopes for the future

By Tori Sanders, The Circuit

There’s a glow coming from the doorway of Holy Grounds as Tommy Killackey, Student Manager of the coffee shop, speaks about his memories there.

“Holy Grounds is deeply rooted in my college experience in general – everything I love about Benedictine is magnified in Holy Grounds,” he explained.

The small Benedictine staple is so important to Killackey, in fact, that he has pushed to extend its hours. They will now be open on Saturdays from 9am-1pm.

This is an addition to their already standing hours: Monday thru Thursday, 7:45am-10:30am and 9:00pm-midnight, as well as Friday from 7:45am-10:30am and Sunday from 9pm-midnight. These hours can be found posted on the Holy Grounds door.

He said that the entity itself is not what makes Holy Grounds so special, but rather, the people who spend time there.

“It’s where students can come together, with coffee as a medium,” he said.

The original vision for Holy Grounds began almost 11 years ago when Mr. Phil Baniewicz, current President of Maur-Hill Mount Academy worked with students in an entrepreneurship group.

“There was a group of students that started to get involved in the Cray Center for Entrepreneurship, of which I was the Executive Director,” he explains. “And they said, ‘Hey we should have a coffee shop on campus,’ and I agreed with them.”

Holy Grounds was intentionally opened on the Feast of St. Benedict: March 21st, 2007. Tom Booth played on opening night and Matt Maher came out about a month later for another night of live music. Both of these men are now well-known Christian musicians.

Historically, the space we now call Holy Grounds has been used in many ways.

When Fr. Meinrad Miller, who is currently a monk in St. Benedict’s Abbey, began his freshman year at Benedictine in 1983, Benedictine was still divided into a north and south campus. The main floor of Haverty was known as ‘The Roost,’ and was the main hangout for the north campus.

When the north and south campus combined in 1989, Fr. Meinrad was the Director of Student Activities. He recalls receiving a small grant to improve the space.

“There used to be a number of little rooms and hallways. We knocked out many of the walls and opened up the space, and painted,” he recalled.

In the early 2000’s, the space was again renovated to look the way it does currently.

Fr. Meinrad added that he thinks Holy Grounds is in a convenient location for many students, and that it is important to have a gathering place for the college community to be together.

While the coffee shop is still student-managed by Killackey, it is technically under the jurisdiction of Aramark. According to Baniewicz, this was done in order to contribute to the longevity of the institution.

His hopes for the future of the coffee shop include the maintenance of the ability of students to gain important business experience, as well as the inviting atmosphere it has had for all these years.

The shop was even founded in the spirit of Catholic Social Teaching. Baniewicz was actually denied by Starbucks when he proposed to have a branch of the well-known coffee chain here on campus. Benedictine was simply too small to be considered a good endeavor for the big business.

The denial prompted commitment to not only the Roasterie, which Baniewicz strongly supports now because of their willingness to help with entrepreneurial endeavors, but to international sources of coffee as well.

These international sources were discovered through mission trips taken by Benedictine students.

“[The founding students] got connected with fair trade coffee and thought, well gosh, we can help these people out, why don’t we sell some of this coffee?” Baniewicz said, “I hope that some of the initial desires of the people who started it are still in place.”

These include the simplest of old traditions, including the provision of board games such as Scrabble and Stratego, as well as the preparation of each table with butcher paper and crayons so students could take notes or color while visiting and doing homework.

While, as Baniewicz said, Holy Grounds is a name that is deeply rooted in the current culture of Benedictine, it is always open to opportunities to growth.

Killackey has many aspirations for the coffee shop, including t-shirts, stickers and even in-house mugs that would allow for longer stays and more latte art.

“You don’t really need to know anything about Holy Grounds, it just kind of is,” Killackey said in summary – “the people, and our ability to interact over coffee.”

He continues, “You take a photo, and you look at the photo, and you’re like ‘oh the photo doesn’t quite capture the memory’, and that’s a good thing – because it means that the memory was truly valuable. That’s how Holy Grounds is.”