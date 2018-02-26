Knights of Columbus Supreme Warden speaks on social justice

By Ben Sonnek, The Circuit

The Supreme Warden of the Knights of Columbus came to campus on Feb. 14 for Social Justice Week, giving a talk entitled “Knights for Life at All Stages: Aiding Refugees and Protecting the Unborn.”

At 7:30 p.m. in the McAllister Boardroom, Francis Drouhard, Supreme Warden of the Knights of Columbus and the eighth highest-ranking Knight in the world, began his presentation with a record of the aid and support that the Knights have given to persecuted Christians in the Middle East.

Due to ISIS persecution and killings, the population of Christians in Iraq has decreased from approximately two million in 2003 to two hundred thousand today.

“ISIS’s destruction of churches, monasteries and convents in the territory it has controlled has been very systematic,” Drouhard said. “In addition to eradicating Christians, the extremists’ goal is to erase every trace of Christianity in the 2000 years it has existed.”

He reported that, in spite of the persecution, very little aid has reached the Christians in the Middle East through the United Nations.

“From 2014 to 2017, pretty much the only aid that was reaching the Christians in that region was coming from the Knights of Columbus,” Drouhard said. “In July of 2017, [an archbishop of the region] told us, ‘Without the help of the Knights of Columbus, the Christians of Iraq would have disappeared.’”

In March of 2016, the Knights were instrumental in the State Department’s passage of a designation formally declaring ISIS’s persecution a genocide. Since August of 2014, they have been appealing for donations and have since sent over 17 million dollars in aid to the Middle Eastern Refugees, providing food, clothing, shelter and education. One hundred percent of donations made to the Knights through the christiansatrisk.org website go to the refugees.

Drouhard also touched on a subject closer to home: the Knights of Columbus Ultrasound Initiative. This project involves local or state Knights councils partnering with the Supreme Council to place ultrasounds in pro-life pregnancy clinics, at no cost to said clinics.

“The technology of ultrasound has proven to be very effective in the fight against abortion,” Drouhard said. “These ultrasound machines truly provide a window to the womb. We know from experience that a woman who sees an ultrasound image of her child is highly likely to keep her baby.”

He went on to cite statistics showing that up to 70 percent of women considering an abortion will choose life after seeing an ultrasound of their child.

Since 2009, the Knights have placed ten ultrasound machines in the state of Kansas alone, with another one set to be dedicated in the near future. Throughout the United States and Canada, the Knights have placed 902 ultrasounds at a value of 44 million dollars and it is their goal to have one thousand of these machines in place by 2019.

“If each of these machines saves just four lives each week, which I think is a very conservative number, we will have saved over one million babies’ lives,” said Drouhard. “What an accomplishment. This would be equivalent to the population of San Jose, California.”

Garrett Kapelski, a junior and the Grand Knight of Benedictine College’s Knights of Columbus council, felt that the talk went well.

“Francis [Drouhard] is really a gifted speaker because he has the ability to be really down-to-earth and to elevate your thoughts at the same time,” Kapelski said. “For myself personally, I really enjoyed the speech. It was really great to have an excellent turnout and the Knights are really happy to sponsor events that raise awareness about the persecution of Christians in the Middle East, and, as always, to stand for life at all of its stages.”