BCLS adds new workshop to this year’s session

By Ann-Marie Reasor

It’s that time of year again: Ravens are preparing to learn what leadership means and gain ‘real-world’ experience.

Benedictine College Leadership Seminar (BCLS) was created exactly for the purpose of educating students on what leadership means, how to be a good leader and what leadership positions Benedictine has to offer.

BCLS was graphed after the book True Leadership. “The programs are dynamic, engaging and instructive.” All of the sessions were created around Benedictine’s 10 Benedictine Values.

The program is four weeks long. Every Tuesday starting Jan. 30 at 8:30-10 p.m., students will gather into the O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium to learn more about leadership. There will be two different speakers per session.

This year BCLS has undergone some changes.

Students are still required to attend all four sessions in order to obtain any leadership position on campus. But there is now a Resume Workshop added to the agenda.

Students will have the option of attending one of the two workshops either on Thursday, Feb. 1, 8:30-9:30 p.m. (Westerman Auditorium) or on Sunday, Feb. 4, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (O’Malley-McAllister Auditorium).

Katie McDowell, Director of Career Development, is in charge of the new workshops.

“You can have a piece of paper or you can have a piece of gold,” she said. “I believe the resume workshops teaches students how to properly transform your resume into gold and get your dream position.”

Some of the positions Ravens can apply for after completing BCLS are: Student Ambassadors, Raven Orientation Camp (ROC) leaders, International ROC leaders, SGA, Residence Assistants, College Ministry, FOCUS leaders and Student Alumni Board.

BCLS was started back in 2001, initially just for RA’s. In 2003, it was edited to include other leadership positions.

Joseph Wurtz, Dean of Students, firmly believes in the results of BCLS.

“Students are cultural agents. By that I mean they are transmitting, you are transmitting, the culture of the institution,” he said. “You’re inheriting the traditions; you’re inheriting the values; and then you transmit it to new students. It’s critical that we have a unified vision. All leaders need a common vision to motivate their followers. That’s what we’re going after saying: this is the vision and this is how we anticipate the vision being carried out. It’s important to be on the same page.”

Wurtz also states, “The other thing is just to show the various components of leadership. It’s an educational component. There’s leadership books abound. What do we mean by leadership? You can pick up a book off a shelf and get a different perspective and so we want to make sure that it is clear in peoples’ minds.”